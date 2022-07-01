What to stream July Fourth weekend: 'Stranger Things,' 'Capitol Fourth'

1/5

Mickey Guyton will host "A Capitol Fourth," which will air on PBS on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Netflix will premiere the two-part season finale of the sci-fi horror Stranger Things, and PBS will air A Capitol Fourth in Washington, D.C. to wrap up the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Also, this weekend Disney+ will premiere its original series from National Geographic, America the Beautiful, and Hulu will start streaming the FX's FEUD: Bette and Joan series about their legendary rivalry. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on a film and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Princess' -- Hulu

Joey King (The Kissing Booth) will star as a princess in the film about family, loyalty and revenge, which premieres Friday. King gets locked in a remote tower of her father's castle after refusing to marry her betrothed, but fights back against her scorned suitor who is intent on taking the throne.

TV

'The Terminal List' -- Prime Video

Chris Pratt (Parks and Recreation, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) will star as a Navy Seal who returns home after his platoon is ambushed and begins to question his memories of the event in the action-thriller series to premiere on Friday.

'Top Gear America' -- Motor Trend+ Season 2

Hosts Rob Corrdry and Jethro Bovingdon will team up with Dax Shepard again to test the limits of different vehicles, including top speeds, in the second season premiering Friday. Producers booking a closed stretch of road in Butte, Mont., so there would be no other cars in the road for the experiment.

'Stranger Things,' Season 4, Volume 2 -- Netflix

The two-part season finale, including a supersized episode of almost two and a half hours, will premiere on Friday. A preview showed Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends prepare to fight a malevolent and powerful being, Vecna, terrorizing their home of Hawkins, Ind.

'FEUD: Bette and Joan -- Hulu

The FX anthology series tells the story of the legendary rivalry between Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) when they worked together on the 1962 film What ever happened to Baby Jane? It will begin streaming on Friday.

'Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multitude of Madness -- Disney +

Director Sam Raimi and the cast of the film will "recount their experiences bringing Marvel's darkest story to life," according to a statement. It will premiere on Friday.

'A Capitol Fourth' -- PBS

Country star Mickey Guyton will host the celebration of America's 246th birthday in Washington D.C., on Monday. The event will feature musical performances from various genres, as well as the National Symphony Orchestra under premiere pops conductor Jack Everly's direction, and a spectacular fireworks display will cap off the evening.

'America the Beautiful' -- Disney+

All six episodes from National Geographic, will stream on Monday as part of an Independence Day celebration. The documentary series narrated by Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed) highlights "breathtaking landscapes," across North America and "showcases its many creatures," with the goal of conserving habitats for wildlife.