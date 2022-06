1/5

Mickey Guyton has signed on to host PBS' broadcast of "A Capitol Fourth" concert in Washington, D.C., next month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Country music star Mickey Guyton was announced Monday as the host of next month's A Capitol Fourth celebration in Washington, D.C. "I am so excited to be hosting A Capitol Fourth this year live from Washington, D.C.," Guyton said in a statement. Advertisement

"It's an honor to be leading our nation's 246th birthday celebration, and to share music, fun and fireworks with my family and all of yours!"

The July 4 concert will be broadcast on PBS.

The event will feature musical performances from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway artists, as well as the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of premier pops conductor Jack Everly.

A spectacular fireworks display is expected to cap the evening.

Guyton is a Grammy nominee who performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV in front of an audience of 112.3 million earlier this year.

Actress and singer Vanessa Williams hosted the 2021 edition of A Capitol Fourth.