'The Princess' trailer: Joey King fights to save her royal family

"The Princess," an action comedy film starring "The Kissing Booth" actress Joey King, is coming to Hulu in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new film The Princess. The streaming service shared a trailer for the action comedy Thursday featuring Joey King. Advertisement

The preview shows the unnamed princess (King) fight to save her royal family from her would-be husband (Dominic Cooper).

"When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom," an official synopsis reads.

Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo also star.

The Princess is written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton and directed by Le-Van Kiet.

"Oh I simply cannnnot wait for you all to see this movie, I'm so proud of it. #ThePrincessMovie," King wrote on Instagram.

The Princess premieres July 1 on Hulu.

King is known for starring in The Kissing Booth movies, The Act and The In Between.