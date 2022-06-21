'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer

1/5

Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo, from left to right, will return in "Stranger Things" Season 4, Volume 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the new episodes Tuesday. Advertisement

The preview shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends prepare to fight Vecna, a malevolent and powerful being that has been terrorizing their home of Hawkins, Ind.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink also star.

"Your friends are not prepared for this fight..." The epic two-part season finale of Stranger Things 4 premieres July 1 pic.twitter.com/ffoOau5lvI— Netflix (@netflix) June 21, 2022

Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror series that follows a young group of friends as they experience supernatural events. Season 4, Volume 1 premiered in May, with Volume 2 to follow July 1.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer brothers, told TVLine that Part 2 has "a little bit of everything."

"It's extremely emotional while also having the most action and spectacle we've ever had," Matt Duffer said.

Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week that there are deaths and gore to come in Part 2.

Part 2 will consist of two episodes, including a supersized episode with a runtime of almost two and a half hours.