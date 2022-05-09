Trending
May 9, 2022 / 12:04 PM

'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL

By Annie Martin
Chris Pratt stars in the new series "The Terminal List." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new series The Terminal List.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the action-thriller series Monday featuring Chris Pratt.

The Terminal List is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name. The series follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed and wiped out on a mission. After he returns home, James begins to question his memories of the event.

Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Arlo Mertz also star.

Amazon released a teaser trailer for the show in March that shows James (Pratt) confronting a prisoner.

Antoine Fuqua serves as director and executive producer, with David DiGilio as writer and co-executive producer.

The Terminal List premieres July 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

The series marks Pratt's first TV role since Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. The actor is also known for playing Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Owen Grady in the Jurassic World films.

