April 18, 2022 / 12:51 PM

'Exploding Kittens' animated series, mobile game in the works at Netflix

By Annie Martin
'Exploding Kittens' animated series, mobile game in the works at Netflix
Tom Ellis will have a voice role in the "Exploding Kittens" animated series at Netflix. File Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

April 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing an animated series and a mobile game based on the Exploding Kittens card game.

The streaming service said Monday that it will launch the mobile game in May, with the animated series to premiere in 2023.

The Exploding Kittens series is an adult animated comedy executive produced by King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. The series follows the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell when both God and the devil are sent to Earth in the bodies of chunky house cats.

Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch and Sasheer Zamata will have voice roles.

Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman will serve as showrunners and executive produce with Judge, Daniels, Dustin Davis, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Elan Lee, who created the original card game with Inman.

The Exploding Kittens mobile game will play like the card game but add two new cards that reveal the position of the "Exploding Kitten" card and reverse the order of the deck. Additional cards and game mechanics will be added to the game at a later date.

"The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix," Netflix head of adult animation Mike Moon said in a statement. "And we couldn't think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century!"

The Exploding Kittens card game originated as a Kickstarter project and launched in 2015.

