March 29, 2022 / 12:05 PM / Updated at 12:06 PM

'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' sequel delayed to spring 2023

By Wade Sheridan

March 29 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Tuesday that its highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Switch has been delayed to spring 2023.

Series producer Eiji Aonuma made the announcement in a developer update video that was uploaded to Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

The sequel, which does not have an official title, was first announced in 2019. A teaser released in June 2021 gave it a 2022 release window.

"We have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to Spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize," Aonuma said.

"The adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements," he continued before stating that the development team is working diligently to deliver something special.

Recently, another anticipated video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, was also delayed to Spring 2023.

Brad Paisley to launch world tour in May
Music // 16 minutes ago
Brad Paisley to launch world tour in May
March 29 (UPI) -- "Freedom Was a Highway" singer Brad Paisley will perform across North America during a new world tour.
PlayStation Plus to be revamped in June, will offer three subscription tiers
Entertainment News // 24 minutes ago
PlayStation Plus to be revamped in June, will offer three subscription tiers
March 29 (UPI) -- Sony's PlayStation announced on Tuesday a revamp of its PlayStation Plus service that will offer three different subscription tiers starting in June.
Sex Pistols series 'Pistol' coming to Hulu in May
TV // 52 minutes ago
Sex Pistols series 'Pistol' coming to Hulu in May
March 29 (UPI) -- "Pistol," an FX series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones directed by Danny Boyle, will premiere on Hulu in May.
'Ice Age: Scrat Tales' trailer introduces Baby Scrat
TV // 1 hour ago
'Ice Age: Scrat Tales' trailer introduces Baby Scrat
March 29 (UPI) -- "Ice Age: Scrat Tales," a series of animated shorts featuring the "Ice Age" character Scrat, is coming to Disney+.
Gillian Anderson signs first-look deal with Netflix
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Gillian Anderson signs first-look deal with Netflix
March 29 (UPI) -- "The Crown" and "Sex Education" actress Gillian Anderson will produce new TV series for Netflix.
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
March 29 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick," a "Top Gun" sequel starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, will open in theaters in May.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live': Guillermo meets stars, kisses Tiffany Haddish at Oscars
TV // 1 hour ago
'Jimmy Kimmel Live': Guillermo meets stars, kisses Tiffany Haddish at Oscars
March 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel's partner Guillermo Rodriguez, who just goes by Guillermo, spoke to a number of Hollywood stars on the red carpet at the Oscars in a new comedic segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni recall 'Law & Order: SVU' audition
TV // 2 hours ago
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni recall 'Law & Order: SVU' audition
March 29 (UPI) -- Mariska Hargitay said she mistook Christopher Meloni for John Slattery at their "Law & Order: SVU" audition.
Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour
March 29 (UPI) -- Elton John announced 11 more North American dates for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
March 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon weighed in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.
