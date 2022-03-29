'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' sequel delayed to spring 2023

March 29 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Tuesday that its highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Switch has been delayed to spring 2023.

Series producer Eiji Aonuma made the announcement in a developer update video that was uploaded to Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

The sequel, which does not have an official title, was first announced in 2019. A teaser released in June 2021 gave it a 2022 release window.

"We have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to Spring 2023. For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologize," Aonuma said.

"The adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above. However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements," he continued before stating that the development team is working diligently to deliver something special.

Recently, another anticipated video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, was also delayed to Spring 2023.