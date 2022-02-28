Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 7:09 AM

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

By Wade Sheridan

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.

Advertisement

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will introduce a new generation of Pokémon for players to discover and catch across a new open world. The trailer included footage Scarlet and Violet's open world and how Pokémon can be encountered throughout the region.

Players will get to choose from starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly when starting the game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet comes after The Pokémon Company and Game Freak released Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch in January.

Read More

Capcom announces 'Street Fighter 6' with new teaser trailer 'Ghost of Tsushima: Legends' going free for PlayStation Plus members What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

ITV orders Season 2 of Vicky McClure's 'Trigger Point'
TV // 28 minutes ago
ITV orders Season 2 of Vicky McClure's 'Trigger Point'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- ITV has ordered a second season of "Trigger Point," a thriller starring Vicky McClure as a bomb disposal operative.
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
TV // 51 minutes ago
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Screen Actors Guild Awards presenter Selena Gomez took the stage barefoot Sunday night.
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
TV // 55 minutes ago
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Dopesick" star Michael Keaton nearly missed his big moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica Sunday night.
'Better Things' finale forced Pamela Adlon to relive watching kids grow up
TV // 4 hours ago
'Better Things' finale forced Pamela Adlon to relive watching kids grow up
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Pamela Adlon said the final season of "Better Things" was like seeing her daughters grow up and move on all over again.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Bernadette Peters turns 74 and actor Gilbert Gottfried turns 67, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 28.
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
TV // 11 hours ago
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The cast of "CODA" was named Best Ensemble in a Film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., Sunday night.
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- "Uncharted" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second straight weekend, earning additional $23.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Broadway legend Patti LuPone tests positive for COVID, out of 'Company' for 10 days
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Broadway legend Patti LuPone tests positive for COVID, out of 'Company' for 10 days
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone announced she has the coronavirus and is taking a break from the Broadway production of the musical, "Company."
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
TV // 21 hours ago
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- New York's Ukrainian Chorus Dumka opened this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live" with a performance of "Prayer for Ukraine."
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
TV // 22 hours ago
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- John Mulaney hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Josh Groban, Joanne Woodward
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Josh Groban, Joanne Woodward
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement