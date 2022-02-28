'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022.

The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will introduce a new generation of Pokémon for players to discover and catch across a new open world. The trailer included footage Scarlet and Violet's open world and how Pokémon can be encountered throughout the region.

Players will get to choose from starter Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly when starting the game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet comes after The Pokémon Company and Game Freak released Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch in January.