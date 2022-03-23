'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' video game delayed to spring 2023

March 23 (UPI) -- Rocksteady Studios' upcoming superhero video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has officially been delayed to spring 2023, it was announced Wednesday.

Rocksteady creative director and co-founder Sefton Hill confirmed the delay with a short statement on social media.

Advertisement

"We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to spring 2023," Hill wrote on Twitter. "I know a delay is frustrating, but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak— Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

After years of leaks and rumors, Rocksteady revealed that it was working on a Suicide Squad video game in 2020.

Set in the Batman: Arkham universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be an open-world, co-op action game that allows up to four players to play as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang.

Advertisement

The assembled supervillains will be sent to Metropolis to battle Brainiac, who has invaded Earth and brainwashed Justice League members Superman, The Flash and other classic DC heroes.

The game -- which was among UPI's top five most anticipated video games coming this year -- was initially set for a 2022 release. No reason was provided for the delay, though publisher Warner Bros. Interactive already has LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights scheduled for releases this year.