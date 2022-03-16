Trending
March 16, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 16: Lauren Graham, Chuck Woolery

By UPI Staff
1/4
Lauren Graham attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 55 on March 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- James Madison, fourth president of the United States, in 1751

-- German physicist Georg Ohm, a pioneer in the study of electricity, in 1789

-- German doctor Josef Mengele, known as the "Angel of Death," in 1911

-- Former U.S. first lady Pat Nixon in 1912

-- Actor Mercedes McCambridge in 1916

-- Entertainer Jerry Lewis in 1926

-- Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., in 1927

-- Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci in 1940

-- Game-show host Chuck Woolery in 1941 (age 81)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker in 1942

-- Actor Erik Estrada in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Victor Garber in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Kate Nelligan in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Isabelle Huppert in 1953 (age 69)

-- Musician Nancy Wilson in 1954 (age 68)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ozzie Newsome in 1956 (age 66)

-- Rapper Flavor Flav, born William Drayton Jr., in 1959 (age 63)

-- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in 1959 (age 63)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

-- Singer/songwriter Patty Griffin in 1964 (age 58)

-- Film director Gore Verbinski in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Lauren Graham in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Alan Tudyk in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor/model Brooke Burns in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Alexandra Daddario in 1986 (age 36)

-- Singer Jhene Aiko in 1988 (age 34)

-- Musician Wolfgang Van Halen in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Ajiona Alexus in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

