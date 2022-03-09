Taylor Swift, Adele lead Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominations

March 9 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and Adele lead the nominations for the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Nickelodeon announced the nominees in a press release Wednesday.
|Advertisement
March 9 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and Adele lead the nominations for the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Nickelodeon announced the nominees in a press release Wednesday.
March 9 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and Adele lead the nominations for the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Nickelodeon announced the nominees in a press release Wednesday.
Swift and Adele are nominated for four awards each, including for Favorite Female Artist.
Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, Cobra Kai and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run are also up for four awards.
In addition, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid Laroi and Doja Cat received their first nominations.
iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski will host the awards show, which will air live from Santa Monica, Calif., on April 9 at 7:30p.m. on Nickelodeon.
"The Kids' Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!" Cosgrove said in a statement.
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees include:
Favorite Female Artist
Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Favorite Song
"All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," Taylor Swift
"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
"Easy On Me," Adele
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Take My Breath," The Weeknd
"Up," Cardi B
Favorite Movie Actress
Angelina Jolie in Eternals
Camila Cabello in Cinderella
Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise
Emma Stone in Cruella
Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow
Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune
Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice
John Cena in F9: The Fast Saga
LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and Red Notice
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Vin Diesel in F9: The Fast Saga
Favorite Movie
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision
Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye
Mary Mouser in Cobra Kai
Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly
Peyton List in Cobra Kai
Yara Shahidi in Black-ish, Grown-ish
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
Iain Armitage in Young Sheldon
Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye
Jerry Trainor in iCarly
Nathan Kress in iCarly
Ralph Macchio in Cobra Kai
Tom Hiddleston in Loki
Favorite Family TV Show
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Loki
WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon