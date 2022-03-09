Trending
March 9, 2022 / 12:12 PM

Taylor Swift, Adele lead Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominations

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift is among the nominees for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and Adele lead the nominations for the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Nickelodeon announced the nominees in a press release Wednesday.

Swift and Adele are nominated for four awards each, including for Favorite Female Artist.

Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, Cobra Kai and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run are also up for four awards.

In addition, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid Laroi and Doja Cat received their first nominations.

iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski will host the awards show, which will air live from Santa Monica, Calif., on April 9 at 7:30p.m. on Nickelodeon.

"The Kids' Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!" Cosgrove said in a statement.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees include:

Favorite Female Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite Song

"All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," Taylor Swift

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"Easy On Me," Adele

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Take My Breath," The Weeknd

"Up," Cardi B

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie in Eternals

Camila Cabello in Cinderella

Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise

Emma Stone in Cruella

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise and Red Notice

John Cena in F9: The Fast Saga

LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and Red Notice

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Vin Diesel in F9: The Fast Saga

Favorite Movie

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision

Hailee Steinfeld in Hawkeye

Mary Mouser in Cobra Kai

Miranda Cosgrove in iCarly

Peyton List in Cobra Kai

Yara Shahidi in Black-ish, Grown-ish

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Iain Armitage in Young Sheldon

Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye

Jerry Trainor in iCarly

Nathan Kress in iCarly

Ralph Macchio in Cobra Kai

Tom Hiddleston in Loki

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Loki

WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

Taylor Swift turns 32: a look back

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

