Lady Gaga, Eric McCormack, Billy Porter to co-host Elton John's Oscar party

March 2 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga, Eric McCormack and Billy Porter will co-host Elton John's annual Oscar party in March. John, 74, said Wednesday that Gaga, McCormack and Porter will host this year's Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party with his husband, David Furnish. Advertisement

The in-person gala will take place March 27 in West Hollywood. John, who is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, won't be present for the event.

Brandi Carlile will perform at the viewing party, which raises funds for people affected by HIV around the world. The event has raised more than $86 million since its launch in 1992.

"Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack are not only amazingly talented, but have greatly contributed to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion in entertainment -- both on screen and in music," Furnish, who serves as chairman of the foundation, said in a statement. "I'm honored to have this group to join me on stage in West Hollywood Park to advocate for all marginalized groups affected by HIV."

Porter said he "couldn't be more thrilled" to host the party and "to commemorate the Foundation's impact on the HIV/AIDS community for the past three decades."

"This is a cause that is deeply personal for me and I am committed to supporting incredible organizations like Elton John AIDS Foundation with the hope of helping others through their journeys," he added.

The Oscars will take place March 27 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Power of the Dog leads the field of nominees with 12 nominations, including Best Picture.

