Entertainment News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 7:30 AM

Watch live: Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Jordan announce Oscar nominations

By Karen Butler

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Call Me Kat star Leslie Jordan are set to announce Oscar nominations for excellence in film in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The pair will reveal names in all 23 Academy Award categories in a live presentation to begin at 8:18 a.m. EST.

It can be watched via YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Oscar.com

Winners will be announced on March 27 at a gala that will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

UPI Photo Archive: Oscar glamour through the years

Jimmy Stewart (L) and Ginger Rogers holding their Oscars in 1941. Stewart won his Oscar for "The Philadelphia Story" and Rogers for "Kitty Foyle." UPI File Photo | License Photo

