Feb. 23, 2022 / 11:38 AM

Jennifer Lopez celebrates twins' 14th birthday: 'I am so grateful'

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lopez posted a loving tribute to Max and Emme, her son and daughter with Marc Anthony, on their 14th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins' 14th birthday.

The 52-year-old singer and actress marked the occasion Tuesday by posting a loving tribute to Max and Emme, her son and daughter with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez shared a video on Instagram featuring moments of herself with her kids throughout the years.

"So this is 14!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu," Lopez captioned the post. "You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way... I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life."

Max and Emme's birthday fell on Feb. 22, 2022, or "2/22/22," this year. Lopez said the "very special" date marked an opportunity to move toward "a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future" and "stop living in the past."

"It's no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life," she said. "Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever... #UntilItBeatsNoMore."
Fellow actress Zoe Saldana wished Max and Emme a happy birthday in the comments.

"Wow god bless your beautiful children. Happy birthday!" Saldana wrote.

Lopez said on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month that her twins have become "little adults" who have "their own lives."

"I feel like I learn so much from them. They keep me so kind of abreast of the world, and what's happening now, and what kids are thinking," she said. "It's a whole different world."

Lopez shared a selfie with Emme on Instagram in mid-July.

The actress later confirmed on her 52nd birthday that she and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck have reunited and are dating again. Affleck has three children, son Samuel, 9, and daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Moments from Jennifer Lopez's career

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on May 30, 1998. Lopez was nominated for Best Female Performance and Best Kiss for "Out of Sight." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

