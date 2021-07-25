Advertisement
July 25, 2021 / 9:10 AM

J. Lo goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck on her 52nd birthday

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday this weekend with on-again beau Ben Affleck. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday this weekend with on-again beau Ben Affleck. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez shared on Instagram photos and video of her enjoying her 52nd birthday aboard a yacht somewhere on the ocean.

"5 2 ... what it do ..." Lopez captioned the images of her in various poses, wearing a bikini, hat and colorful robe.

The last one in the series shows her kissing her ex-fiance Affleck, 48, who is wearing a long-sleeved, blue shirt.

The post has gotten more than 6 million "likes" since Lopez shared them Saturday afternoon.

She also posted a video from the photo shoot which has gotten more than 4 million "likes."

The New York entertainer has been photographed with Affleck numerous times in recent weeks and people close to them have confirmed to media outlets that they are once again romantically involved.

However, this is the first time Lopez or Affleck has directly addressed their current relationship status.

Lopez and professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 45, called off their engagement in April. She has 13-year-old twins with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Affleck has three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, 49.

Lopez and Affleck were first a couple from 2002 to 2004. They were hugely popular with the media, which gave them the nickname "Bennifer."

