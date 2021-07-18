Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 18, 2021 / 11:38 AM

Jennifer Lopez shares selfie with daughter Emme, 13

By
Jennifer Lopez shared a new selfie with her daughter this weekend. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Jennifer Lopez shared a new selfie with her daughter this weekend. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Singer and actress shared on Instagram a rare selfie of her smiling with her 13-year-old daughter, Emme.

"Weekend Vibes with my coconut," Lopez, 51, captioned the snapshot, which has gotten nearly 1.5 million "likes" since she posted it Saturday.

Advertisement

Lopez shares Emme and her twin brother, Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 52.

People.com said the entertainer and her children have been spending time in recent weeks with her ex-fiance, actor Ben Affleck , 48.

"They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons. It was very relaxing and fun for everyone," a source told the media outlet. "Ben is bonding with Jennifer's kids."

Lopez and professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 45, called off their engagement in April.

Affleck has three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, 49.

Read More

Rapper Biz Markie dead at 57 Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is No. 1 album in the U.S. 'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure Chris Pratt: Middle-aged 'Tomorrow War' soldiers are fighting for their kids

Latest Headlines

Production wraps on Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'
Movies // 20 minutes ago
Production wraps on Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'
July 18 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he completed production on his upcoming DC Comics adventure, "Black Adam."
Famous birthdays for July 18: Elizabeth McGovern, Martha Reeves
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 18: Elizabeth McGovern, Martha Reeves
July 18 (UPI) -- Actor Elizabeth McGovern turns 60 and singer Martha Reeves turns 80, among the famous birthdays for July 18.
Rapper Biz Markie dead at 57
Music // 1 day ago
Rapper Biz Markie dead at 57
July 17 (UPI) -- Marcel Theo Hall, the New York rapper known professionally as Biz Markie, has died at the age of 57.
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is No. 1 album in the U.S.
Music // 1 day ago
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is No. 1 album in the U.S.
July 17 (UPI) -- Pop star Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 17: Camilla Parker Bowles, Billie Lourd
July 17 (UPI) -- Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles turns 74 and actor Billie Lourd turns 29, among the famous birthdays for July 17.
Tanya Tucker undergoes hip surgery: 'A bad hip can't keep me down'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Tanya Tucker undergoes hip surgery: 'A bad hip can't keep me down'
July 16 (UPI) -- Tanya Tucker is recovering after undergoing emergency hip surgery.
BTS perform 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance' in videos from comeback special
Music // 1 day ago
BTS perform 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance' in videos from comeback special
July 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared its performances from the comeback special "A Butterful Getaway with BTS."
John Mayer announces North American 'Sob Rock' tour for 2022
Music // 1 day ago
John Mayer announces North American 'Sob Rock' tour for 2022
July 16 (UPI) -- John Mayer has set a new, North American tour for 2022 in honor of his latest album, "Sob Rock."
Shakira surfs in 'Don't Wait Up' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Shakira surfs in 'Don't Wait Up' music video
July 16 (UPI) -- Shakira released a video for "Don't Wait Up," her first new single in seven months.
What to stream this weekend: 'Space Jam,' 'McCartney 3,2,1'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Space Jam,' 'McCartney 3,2,1'
July 16 (UPI) -- "Space Jam: A New Legacy," "McCartney 3,2,1," "Schmigadoon!," "Making the Cut" Season 2, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" and "WWE Money in the Bank" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rapper Biz Markie dead at 57
Rapper Biz Markie dead at 57
Famous birthdays for July 18: Elizabeth McGovern, Martha Reeves
Famous birthdays for July 18: Elizabeth McGovern, Martha Reeves
Joshua Jackson: Delusions, narcissism drove real-life 'Dr. Death'
Joshua Jackson: Delusions, narcissism drove real-life 'Dr. Death'
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
Chip, Joanna Gaines address 'low point' preceding 'Fixer Upper' exit
Chip, Joanna Gaines address 'low point' preceding 'Fixer Upper' exit

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/