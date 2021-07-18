Jennifer Lopez shares selfie with daughter Emme, 13

July 18 (UPI) -- Singer and actress shared on Instagram a rare selfie of her smiling with her 13-year-old daughter, Emme.

"Weekend Vibes with my coconut," Lopez, 51, captioned the snapshot, which has gotten nearly 1.5 million "likes" since she posted it Saturday.

Lopez shares Emme and her twin brother, Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 52.

People.com said the entertainer and her children have been spending time in recent weeks with her ex-fiance, actor Ben Affleck , 48.

"They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons. It was very relaxing and fun for everyone," a source told the media outlet. "Ben is bonding with Jennifer's kids."

Lopez and professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, 45, called off their engagement in April.

Affleck has three children with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, 49.