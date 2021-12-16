Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 16, 2021 / 10:17 AM

'Lord of the Rings' cast reunites for rap on 'The Late Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Lord of the Rings' cast reunites for rap on 'The Late Show'
Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood, from left to right, joined Killer Mike and Method Man for a sketch celebrating the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy's 20th anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings cast reunited for a special sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving and Viggo Mortensen joined Colbert, Jon Baptiste, Killer Mike and Method Man for a rap celebrating the Lord of the Rings trilogy's 20th anniversary.

Advertisement

In the sketch, titled "#1 Trilly," Colbert declares the Lord of the Rings movies the greatest film trilogy ever released. Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick makes a cameo.

The Lord of the Rings films -- The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003) -- are based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels. The fantasy film series is directed by Peter Jackson.

Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Bean and the late Christoper Lee also starred in the trilogy.

Advertisement

Colbert is a big Lord of the Rings fan who had a cameo as "Laketown spy" in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, based on Tolkien's novel The Hobbit. He spoofed the character Aragorn (Mortensen) on The Late Show in 2019.

Amazon Prime Video is developing a new series based in the Lord of the Rings universe. The show is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and will premiere Sept. 2, 2022.

Read More

Zendaya shares photos of Tom Holland: 'My Spider-Man' '90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45 Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Nick Cannon taking life 'five minutes at a time' after son's death
Entertainment News // 25 minutes ago
Nick Cannon taking life 'five minutes at a time' after son's death
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon gave an update on "Today" after his Zen, his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer.
Kid Cudi details creation of rap name on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 40 minutes ago
Kid Cudi details creation of rap name on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi discussed how he came up with his stage name while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'The Sound of 007' to explore music of James Bond films
Movies // 53 minutes ago
'The Sound of 007' to explore music of James Bond films
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "The Sound of 007," a new documentary about the music of James Bond, is coming to Apple TV+.
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" Season 2 star Jason Hitch died after complications from COVID-19, his sister Shannon said.
Zendaya shares photos of Tom Holland: 'My Spider-Man'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Zendaya shares photos of Tom Holland: 'My Spider-Man'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Zendaya dedicated a post to her "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-star Tom Holland amid dating rumors.
Jay Leno's 'You Bet Your Life' gets a second season
TV // 2 hours ago
Jay Leno's 'You Bet Your Life' gets a second season
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Jay Leno's syndicated game show, "You Bet Your Life," is returning for a second season.
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck discussed his recent, controversial interview with Howard Stern while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Disney+ revives 'Goonies' reenactment series
TV // 3 hours ago
Disney+ revives 'Goonies' reenactment series
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "The Goonies"-themed TV show FOX recently passed on is development again, this time at Disney+
Charlie Puth tests positive for COVID-19: 'The worst is behind me'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Charlie Puth tests positive for COVID-19: 'The worst is behind me'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth has announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
AEW 'Winter is Coming': Adam Page defends title against Bryan Danielson
TV // 4 hours ago
AEW 'Winter is Coming': Adam Page defends title against Bryan Danielson
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page had his first title defense against Bryan Danielson in a special episode of Dynamite titled "Winter is Coming."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
NCT U share 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' dance practice video
NCT U share 'Universe (Let's Play Ball)' dance practice video
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement