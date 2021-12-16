'Lord of the Rings' cast reunites for rap on 'The Late Show'

1/5

Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood, from left to right, joined Killer Mike and Method Man for a sketch celebrating the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy's 20th anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings cast reunited for a special sketch on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving and Viggo Mortensen joined Colbert, Jon Baptiste, Killer Mike and Method Man for a rap celebrating the Lord of the Rings trilogy's 20th anniversary. Advertisement

In the sketch, titled "#1 Trilly," Colbert declares the Lord of the Rings movies the greatest film trilogy ever released. Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick makes a cameo.

The Lord of the Rings films -- The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return of the King (2003) -- are based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels. The fantasy film series is directed by Peter Jackson.

Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Bean and the late Christoper Lee also starred in the trilogy.

Advertisement

Colbert is a big Lord of the Rings fan who had a cameo as "Laketown spy" in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, based on Tolkien's novel The Hobbit. He spoofed the character Aragorn (Mortensen) on The Late Show in 2019.

Amazon Prime Video is developing a new series based in the Lord of the Rings universe. The show is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and will premiere Sept. 2, 2022.