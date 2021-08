Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to premiere on September 2, 2022

"Lord of the Rings" star Benjamin Walker arrives at the Latin Grammy Person of the Year gala honoring Mexican rock band Mana in November 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Lord of the Rings" star Ismael Cruz Cordova (L) and Gina Rodriguez attend the premiere of "Miss Bala" in January 30, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Lord of the Rings" star Morfydd Clark arrives for the world premiere of "The Personal History of David Copperfield" in September 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Lord of the Rings" star Nazanin Boniadi arrives at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Lord of the Rings" star Cynthia Addai-Robinson arrives at the world premiere of "The Accountant" in October 2016. Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" series is coming in September 2022. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon's Lord of the Rings television series will be coming to Prime Video on September 2, 2022 across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The show, which is set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings series, has finished production in New Zealand.

Advertisement

New episodes will be available weekly on Prime Video after the series premiere. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani are set to star.

Amazons Lord of the Rings series will explore the Second Age of Middle-earth as an ensemble of characters, both old and new, confront the return of evil to the land.

Amazon also released the first image from the series, which features a mysterious character overlooking a city.