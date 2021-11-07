Advertisement
Nov. 7, 2021

Famous birthdays for Nov. 7: Lorde, Adam DeVine

By UPI Staff
Lorde arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion in New York City on September 13. The singer turns 25 on November 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- British explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728

-- Marie Curie, discoverer of radium, in 1867

-- Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky in 1879

-- Bandleader Phil Spitalny in 1890

-- Writer/film director Herman Mankiewicz in 1897

-- French novelist Albert Camus in 1913

-- Evangelist Billy Graham in 1918

UPI File Photo

-- Jazz trumpeter Al Hirt in 1922

-- Australian opera star Joan Sutherland in 1926

-- Singer Johnny Rivers in 1942 (age 79)

-- Singer Joni Mitchell in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Christopher Knight in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Adam DeVine in 1983 (age 38)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Lucas Neff in 1985 (age 36)

-- Rapper Tinie Tempah, born Patrick Okogwu, in 1988 (age 33)

- Actor Algee Smith in 1994 (age 27)

-- Singer Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, in 1996 (age 25)

-- Actor Hannah Zeile in 1997 (age 24)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

