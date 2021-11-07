Famous birthdays for Nov. 7: Lorde, Adam DeVine

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:
-- British explorer Capt. James Cook in 1728
-- Marie Curie, discoverer of radium, in 1867
-- Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky in 1879
-- Bandleader Phil Spitalny in 1890
-- Writer/film director Herman Mankiewicz in 1897
-- French novelist Albert Camus in 1913
-- Evangelist Billy Graham in 1918
-- Jazz trumpeter Al Hirt in 1922
-- Australian opera star Joan Sutherland in 1926
-- Singer Johnny Rivers in 1942 (age 79)
-- Singer Joni Mitchell in 1943 (age 78)
-- Actor Christopher Knight in 1957 (age 64)
-- Actor Adam DeVine in 1983 (age 38)
-- Actor Lucas Neff in 1985 (age 36)
-- Rapper Tinie Tempah, born Patrick Okogwu, in 1988 (age 33)
- Actor Algee Smith in 1994 (age 27)
-- Singer Lorde, born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, in 1996 (age 25)
-- Actor Hannah Zeile in 1997 (age 24)