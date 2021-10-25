Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 25, 2021 / 7:56 AM

'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'

By Wade Sheridan
'Friends' stars react to James Michael Tyler's death: 'Thank you for the laughter'
Jennifer Aniston and other stars of "Friends" paid homage to James Michael Tyler on social media following his death. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Stars of Friends including Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, paid homage to co-star James Michael Tyler on social media following his death.

Tyler, who famously portrayed barista Gunther on the series, died at the age of 59 on Sunday following a battle with prostate cancer.

Advertisement

Tyler appeared virtually for the Friends reunion special in May and also starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Scrubs, Modern Music, The Gesture and the Word and Processing.

Aniston, who starred as Rachel, uploaded to Instagram a clip of Tyler's Gunther telling Rachel that he loved her from an episode of Friends.

"Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed," Aniston said.

Advertisement

Cox, who portrayed Monica, posted to Instagram a photo of Tyler from the Friends set that other co-stars used.

"The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest in peace James," Cox said.

Matt LeBlanc, who starred as Joey, posted a photo of Joey speaking with Gunther at the coffee shop Gunther worked at, Central Perk.

"We had a lot of laughs buddy. You will be missed. RIP my friend," LeBlanc said.

David Schwimmer, who portrayed Ross, and Lisa Kudrow, who portrayed Phoebe, also paid homage to Tyler.

"James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen. You will be missed, buddy," Schwimmer said on Instagram.

"James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all," Kudrow said.

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane paid tribute to Tyler through a joint statement.

"James was a genuinely kind, sweet man. When he started as an extra on Friends, his unique spirit caught our eye and we knew we had to make him a character. He made Gunther's unrequited love incredibly relatable. Our heart goes out to his wife, Jennifer Carno," Kauffman and Crane said.

Advertisement

Read More

James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends,' dead at 59 Stars react to Halyna Hutchins' death on 'Rust' set: 'A horrible tragedy' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Google honors surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle
Entertainment News // 52 minutes ago
Google honors surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating author and surrealist photographer Claude Cahun with a new Doodle, on what would have been their 127th birthday.
'4400' stars reflect on history
TV // 4 hours ago
'4400' stars reflect on history
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- "4400" stars Brittany Adebumola and TL Thompson discuss their characters, pulled from historical eras and returned to modern day 2021.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Craig Robinson, Chad Smith
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Craig Robinson, Chad Smith
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Craig Robinson turns 50 and drummer Chad Smith turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 25.
James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends,' dead at 59
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends,' dead at 59
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- James Michael Tyler, best known for playing lovelorn barista Gunther on the sitcom "Friends," has died of prostate cancer. He was 59.
'Dune' tops the North American box office with $40.1M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Dune' tops the North American box office with $40.1M
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The sci-fi -drama "Dune" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $40.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced Sunday via Instagram that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Tarek El Moussa marries Heather Rae Young
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Tarek El Moussa marries Heather Rae Young
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Flipping" host Tarek El Moussa has married his longtime girlfriend, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young.
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 6
TV // 23 hours ago
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin to guest host 'SNL' on Nov. 6
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Kieran Culkin has signed on to guest host the Nov. 6 edition of "Saturday Night Live" in New York.
Jason Sudeikis returns to 'SNL,' revives Joe Biden impression
TV // 23 hours ago
Jason Sudeikis returns to 'SNL,' revives Joe Biden impression
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Jason Sudeikis returned to guest host the sketch comedy show this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Drake, Kevin Kline
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Drake, Kevin Kline
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Singer Drake turns 35 and actor Kevin Kline turns 74, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 24.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tarek El Moussa marries Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa marries Heather Rae Young
'Dune' tops the North American box office with $40.1M
'Dune' tops the North American box office with $40.1M
Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19
Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19
James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends,' dead at 59
James Michael Tyler, Gunther from 'Friends,' dead at 59
Jason Sudeikis returns to 'SNL,' revives Joe Biden impression
Jason Sudeikis returns to 'SNL,' revives Joe Biden impression
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement