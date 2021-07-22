Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 22, 2021 / 10:50 AM

James Gunn envisioned 'The Suicide Squad' as 'ultimate all-time comic movie'

By
James Gunn discussed The Suicide Squad on Jimmy Kimmel Live! File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
James Gunn discussed "The Suicide Squad" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn says he envisioned the film as "the ultimate all-time comic book movie."

The 54-year-old writer, director and producer discussed the upcoming DC Extended Universe film during Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement

Gunn appeared on the show with The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie and John Cena, who play Harley Quinn and Peacemaker in the new movie. Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Anthony Anderson asked Gunn what his vision was for the film.

"Well, really, I just wanted to do the ultimate, all-time comic book movie," Gunn said. "Create the Suicide Squad, based on one of my favorite comic books of all time by John Ostrander, about a group of really crappy supervillains -- some of the worst supervillains in the world, sorry John -- who are being used as fodder by the U.S. government in black ops missions."

"This group of supervillains goes to Corto Maltese, a fictional island off the coast of Argentina, to try to stop an insurrection," he added.



Advertisement

Gunn, Robbie and Cena showed a new clip from The Suicide Squad that showed the team on a rescue mission to save Harley Quinn (Robbie).

Warner Bros. released a trailer for The Suicide Squad in June that shows Bloodsport (Idris Elba) in prison for shooting Superman.

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016). The film co-stars Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Cena will also place Peacemaker in the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker. Cena described the character as "a douchey, bro-y Captain America" during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in February.

"This is actually Peacemaker's house, and on the contrary, Peacemaker's like a polar opposite of Bruce Wayne, where Bruce Wayne would be a billionaire with a bat cave. I live in a single-wide and this is my outfit," Cena said. "So it's a bit of an interesting story and a bit of a new tale."

Advertisement

The Suicide Squad opens in theaters Aug. 5.

Read More

Idris Elba in trouble for hurting Superman in new 'Suicide Squad' trailer Emilia Clarke says 'M.O.M.' comic book started as 'silly idea' with friends Netflix: What's coming and going in August 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Music // 15 minutes ago
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
July 22 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones announced rescheduled dates for the U.S. leg of their "No Filter" tour.
Disney Channel alum Tiffany Thornton gives birth to fourth child
Entertainment News // 35 minutes ago
Disney Channel alum Tiffany Thornton gives birth to fourth child
July 22 (UPI) -- Tiffany Thornton, who played Tawni Hart on "Sonny with a Chance" and "So Random!," welcomed her fourth child, daughter Kimber Jo.
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen to release new book 'Renegades'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen to release new book 'Renegades'
July 22 (UPI) -- Former president Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen will release "Renegades: Born in the U.S.A.," a new book that builds on their Spotify podcast, in October.
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon gives birth to baby boy
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon gives birth to baby boy
July 22 (UPI) -- Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, the daughter of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star June "Mama June" Shannon, welcomed her second child, son Bentley Jameson.
Anna Faris says she married Michael Barrett: 'We eloped'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Anna Faris says she married Michael Barrett: 'We eloped'
July 22 (UPI) -- "Mom" actress Anna Faris said she quietly married Michael Barrett at a wedding in Washington.
Rob Zombie offers first look at his version of Herman Munster
Movies // 2 hours ago
Rob Zombie offers first look at his version of Herman Munster
July 22 (UPI) -- Director Rob Zombie posted on social media photos of what the star of his new version of "The Munsters" will look like.
Emilia Clarke says 'M.O.M.' comic book started as 'silly idea' with friends
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Emilia Clarke says 'M.O.M.' comic book started as 'silly idea' with friends
July 22 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke discussed her comic book "M.O.M.: Mother of Madness" and joining the Marvel series "Secret Invasion."
Michaela Coel joins 'Black Panther' ensemble
Movies // 2 hours ago
Michaela Coel joins 'Black Panther' ensemble
July 22 (UPI) -- "I May Destroy You" star Michaela Coel has landed a role in the sequel to 2018's Marvel epic, "Black Panther."
Royal family shares photo of Prince George for 8th birthday
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Royal family shares photo of Prince George for 8th birthday
July 22 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family has shared on social media a new photo of Prince George in honor of the boy's eighth birthday Thursday.
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
TV // 4 hours ago
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
July 22 (UPI) -- The History Channel has confirmed Frank Fritz won't return to "American Pickers," the antique and collectible-themed docu-series he co-hosted with Mike Wolfe since 2010.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
'Dune' IMAX event shows first 10 minutes of film
'Dune' IMAX event shows first 10 minutes of film
Reginald VelJohnson asked to reprise 'Turner & Hooch' role
Reginald VelJohnson asked to reprise 'Turner & Hooch' role
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
Leslie Grace to play Batgirl in HBO Max movie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/