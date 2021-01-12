Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jessie Cave says her boyfriend, Alfie Brown, is recovering from COVID-19.

The 33-year-old actress said on Tuesday's episode of Lorraine that Brown contracted COVID-19 after their 3-month-old son, Tenn, was hospitalized for the virus.

"He's actually now got the virus," Cave said of Brown. "It's such a weird delay. It's such a strange illness and it affects everyone completely differently. It's completely affected our whole lives over this period of time. I can't really imagine a normal day now."

"He's okay. He's doing much better now. It's just bizarre how it didn't really affect me and it's completely affected him," she added. "It's a lottery, really. It can affect you, and you just never expected it."

Cave appeared on Lorraine while holding a sleeping Tenn. She said her baby boy is doing "much better" after a difficult birth and a "scary" battle with COVID-19.

"We're fine. We're doing well," the actress said.

"Nothing's gone to plan, which I guess everyone can relate to this year, but it was a really, really scary start because he was in the neonatal unit after a really, really sudden quick labor," she added.

Cave said she was surprised when baby Tenn tested positive for COVID-19.

"I just couldn't believe it when we found out, but I almost can believe it because it's just been such a strange period of time for everyone but very scary," she said.

Cave announced last week that Tenn was hospitalized with COVID-19. She gave an update Thursday, saying her son was home again following his illness.

Cave and Brown welcomed Tenn in October. The couple have two other children, son Donnie and daughter Margot.

Cave played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films.