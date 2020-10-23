Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave is a mom of three.

The 33-year-old actress welcomed her third child, son Abraham "Bam" Benjamin, with her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, on Wednesday.

Cave shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her baby boy.

"Abraham 'Bam' Benjamin," she captioned the post. "Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 minutes after my waters were broken. Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy!"

Cave and Brown have two other children, son Donnie, 6, and daughter Margot, 4.

"This has been a very different experience to my first two births... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control. We are currently in the neo natal unit but he's a strong boy and it's the safest place for him right now," Cave said of baby Abraham.

"Thank you to @alfiebrowncomedian for being so wonderful (again) and taking this picture in the seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms... honestly one of the hardest moments of my life.... hopefully he will be with us soon and it will be even more perfect," she added.

Cave ended by giving "big love and respect" to other mothers who have had children in the neonatal unit.

Evanna Lynch and Devon Murray, who played Luna Lovegood and Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter films, were among those to congratulate Cave and Brown in the comments.

"You're amazing Jessie!! Bloody well done and welcome to the world Abraham!!" Lynch wrote.

"That's wonderful. Congratulations Jessie," Murray said.

Cave announced in June that she was expecting her third child. She showed her baby bump in a new photo this week.

"the waiting game," the actress wrote.

Cave is also known for playing Heather on the Sky One series Trollied. She appeared in an episode of Black Mirror in 2017.