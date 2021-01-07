Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Jessie Cave says her son is home again following his hospitalization for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old actress gave an update on Abraham "Bam" Benjamin, her 3-month-old son with her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 this week.

Cave shared a slideshow of photos from her baby boy's time in the hospital.

"Baby is home now. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support. Be safe everybody," she captioned the post. "Amazing care from everybody at Chelsea & Westminster #nhsheroes."

Cave said Tuesday that her son was hospitalized with COVID-19. On Monday, British prime minister Boris Johnson had reimposed a lockdown in England amid the spread of a new, more transmissible variant of COVID-19.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully," Cave wrote.

"Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors," she said. "Love and best wishes to everyone."

Cave gave birth to her son in October. She and Brown have two other children, son Donnie and daughter Margot.

Cave played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films. She also portrayed Heather on the Sky One series Trollied and appeared in an episode of Black Mirror in 2017.