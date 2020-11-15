Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Pope Nicholas V in 1397
-- British astronomer William Herschel, discoverer of the planet Uranus, in 1738
-- Artist Georgia O'Keeffe in 1887
-- World War II German Gen. Erwin Rommel in 1891
-- TV personality/retired Judge Joseph Wapner in 1919
-- Actor Ed Asner in 1929 (age 91)
-- Author J.G. Ballard in 1930
-- Pop singer Petula Clark in 1932 (age 88)
-- Actor Yaphet Kotto in 1939 (age 81)
-- Actor Sam Waterston in 1940 (age 80)
-- Conductor Daniel Barenboim in 1942 (age 78)
-- Fashion designer Jimmy Choo in 1948 (age 72)
-- Actor Beverly D'Angelo in 1951 (age 69)
-- Wrestler Randy Savage in 1952
-- Musician Kevin Eubanks in 1957 (age 63)
-- Actor Jonny Lee Miller in 1972 (age 48)
-- Rock musician Chad Kroeger in 1974 (age 46)
-- Actor Sean Murray in 1977 (age 43)
-- Golf champion Lorena Ochoa in 1981 (age 39)
-- Actor Winston Duke in 1986 (age 34)
-- Actor Shailene Woodley in 1991 (age 29)