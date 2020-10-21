Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Uncut Gems star Adams Sandler says he recently got yelled at over the film's ending.

The 54-year-old actor and producer discussed the 2019 crime thriller during Tuesday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Uncut Gems follows Howard Ratner (Sandler), a gambling addict who must retrieve a rare opal he purchased to pay off his debts.

On Late Night, host Seth Meyers said Uncut Gems was too intense for his parents to finish watching.

"I agree with your parents. It's too much on it," Sandler said. "Certainly my mother, my mother-in-law, anybody over a certain age, it's just like, 'Oh, that ending. That was too much. I didn't need to see that.'"

Sandler said he recently defended the film's ending, which shows Howard (Sandler) win a $1.2 million bet, only to be shot dead by his debt collectors.

"I got yelled at the other day on the set here. A guy telling me, 'Man, why'd they do that to you at the end of Gems?'" Sandler said. "Like, and I have to defend that ending. It had to happen."

Less intense is Sandler's new comedy Hubie Halloween, which features Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb and Sandler's daughters, Sadie, 14, and Sunny, 11. Sandler said his daughters enjoy acting.

"I mean, they love it. They both like acting and stuff," he said. "But they also like -- It's summertime, so they also like when you wrap and get to go home and be with their friends and hang out."

Hubie Halloween premiered on Netflix this month. On Late Night, Sandler declared Halloween the best holiday.