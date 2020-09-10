Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Hubie Halloween.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Thursday featuring Adam Sandler as Hubie DuBois, a Halloween-loving community volunteer living in Salem, Mass.

In the preview, Hubie (Sandler) has exhausted the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) with his excessive reports and is the "town's biggest joke." This Halloween, however, Hubie uncovers and investigates a real-life mystery.

"When people start disappearing, it's up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix also released a poster for the film featuring the tagline "Fear. Less."

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the movie Tuesday.

Hubie Halloween is directed by Steven Brill and co-stars Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph. Sandler co-wrote and executive produced the film.

Hubie Halloween premieres Oct. 7.