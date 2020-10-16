Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is a dad of two.

The 46-year-old NASCAR driver and analyst welcomed his second child, daughter Nicole Lorraine, with his wife, Amy Earnhardt, on Monday.

Earnhardt shared the news Thursday on his podcast, Dale Jr. Download. Earnhardt and his wife married in 2016 and also have a 2-year-old daughter, Isla Rose.

Earnhardt titled Thursday's episode "She's Here" in honor of his new daughter.

"We got a new addition. Happens all the time... all over the country, all over the world. Feels a little weird to get congratulated but it feels pretty awesome," the star said.

"Amy had a pretty good pregnancy. She said it felt like a long one only because of the COVID and all that," he added.

Earnhardt said Nicole is a "healthy little baby girl." The couple chose the name Nicole Lorraine after Amy Earnhardt's middle name, Nicole, and Earnhardt's mom's middle name, Lorraine.

Earnhardt said his new daughter is a "quiet" baby thus far and that everything has been going "smoothly" at home.

Earnhardt and Amy Earnhardt announced in March that they were expecting. Amy Earnhardt shared a photo and video of Earnhardt with Isla while celebrating Earnhardt's birthday last week.

"Happiest Birthday my love! We are all so blessed to have you!" she captioned the post.

Earnhardt is the son of late NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, who died at age 49 in 2001. Earnhardt Jr. is also a professional race car driver who semi-retired in 2017.