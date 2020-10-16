Oct. 16 (UPI) -- NBC is giving a glimpse of This is Us Season 5.

The network shared a trailer for the season Friday featuring Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley as brothers Randall and Kevin Pearson.

The preview revisits Randall and Kevin's brutal fight in Season 4. The siblings and their family seek a "new beginning" in Season 5, which opens with Randall, Kevin and their sister Kate's (Chrissy Metz) 40th birthday.

Season 5 tackles recent events, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Randall is seen wearing a mask and watching coverage of protests on TV with his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and their daughters.

Meanwhile, Kevin, Kate, their mom, Rebecca (Many Moore), and her husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas) prepare to celebrate the Big Three's birthday at the family cabin. Kevin is accompanied by a pregnant Madison (Caitlin Thompson), whom Kevin calls his "fiancée."

"You're going to have to explain your use of the word 'fiancée,'" Kate tells her brother.

Elsewhere, Randall questions his birth date as a flashback shows his birth father preparing to leave an infant Randall at the local fire station.

"For all I know, today isn't even my real birthday. I'll never really know what happened that day," Randall tells Beth.

The trailer ends with Randall arriving at the cabin and coming face to face with Kevin for the first time after their fight.

This is Us is created by Dan Fogelman and co-stars Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson. Season 5 premieres Oct. 27.