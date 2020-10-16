Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Southern Charm alum Eliza Limehouse is going to be a mom.

The 23-year-old television personality is expecting her first child, a son, with her husband, Mark "Struthers" McBride, Jr.

Limehouse confirmed the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

"One more surprise this year, baby BOY McBride is coming on Christmas Day... which is also my birthday! God loves to look down at us and laugh at what we thought the plan was," she wrote. "We are over the moon to meet this tiny human in just over 10 weeks!"

Limehouse said in an interview with People that she was "surprised" but happy about her pregnancy.

"I always knew I wanted to be a mom," she said. "I'm just so grateful and excited. I can't wait to meet my baby. It's such a blessing."

Limehouse was initially convinced the baby was a girl but learned she is having a boy.

"I didn't expect to be picking out boy stuff, but it's been really fun and I've had a good time with it. Struthers couldn't be happier," she said.

Limehouse and McBride got engaged in February and married at an intimate wedding last week. Limehouse confirmed on Instagram that she and McBride eloped.

"Big Surprise!!!! We eloped... BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!! My horses were our only guests, it still feels like a dream. Can't wait to spend forever with you Struthers! God is so good," she wrote.

Limehouse appeared in Seasons 4 and 6 of Southern Charm, which follows the personal and professional lives of several people in Charleston, S.C. The Bravo series will return for a seventh season Oct. 29.