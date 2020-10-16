Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Cardi B is shutting down critics of her relationship with her estranged husband, Offset.

The 28-year-old rapper responded Thursday on Twitter after appearing to reconcile with Offset amid their divorce.

In a video, Cardi B addressed those who call her marriage with Offset "mentally abusive."

"Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you,'" she said.

The "WAP" rapper also posted a video in which she issued a fake apology to her fans. She sarcastically apologized since she "married you guys too" and "had a kid with y'all."

"Imma just give ya a apology because ya want me to apologize for living MY LIFE the way that ya live YOURS. Im sorry. Im not perfect I don't want to be neither," Cardi B captioned the post.

In addition, Cardi B responded to fan who said they were speaking out because "you deserve better."

"I deserve w.e I want to HAVE!" Cardi B replied.

I deserve w.e I want to HAVE ! https://t.co/DNBZ3Y4bVH— iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 16, 2020

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September following rumors the Migos rapper had cheated. The couple previously split in 2018 after Offset was unfaithful.

Cardi B and Offset appeared to have reconciled and were spotted kissing during Cardi B's birthday party over the weekend. Offset had nothing but praise for Cardi B in a post on her official birthday Sunday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!!" Offset wrote on Instagram.

"over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up!" he said. "Thank you for being 1000% every in I known you live it up enjoy keep [expletive] balling I'm lucky."

In the September issue of Elle, Cardi B acknowledged the "drama" in her marriage to Offset but said the relationship has "a lot of love."