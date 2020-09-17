Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys surprised essential workers with a performance on Good Morning America.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter performed her hit song "Empire State of Mind" for essential workers during a drive-in performance Thursday on the ABC morning show.

In an interview prior to the performance, Keys told host Michael Strahan that she and her family enjoy visiting drive-in venues. Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, have two sons, Egypt, 9, and Genesis, 5.

"I really like drive-ins. They're so much fun," she said. "You know, me and Swizz will take the kids to the drive-in ... [in] a truck, and we'll put the back down and we'll just lay in the back, listen to the movie and watch it."

The clock is ticking down until @aliciakeys' surprise concert for essential workers! Who's excited?!#AliciaOnGMA pic.twitter.com/zNJJswaaRZ— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 17, 2020

Keys and Beatz celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with their kids in August. The couple marked the occasion by taking a family trip to the desert.

"My love, you are my dream come true!" Keys told Beatz on Instagram. "You always make me smile. You make me laugh and think and grow and dream and reach and stretch and I am in awe of our love!"

Keys will release her seventh studio album, Alicia, on Friday after previously delaying the release due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The album features the singles "Show Me Love," "Underdog" and "Perfect Way to Die."

Alicia is Keys' first album since Here, released in November 2016.