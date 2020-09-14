Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys announced on Twitter Monday that she will be releasing her previously delayed seventh studio album, titled Alicia, on Friday.

The singer made the announcement alongside a video of fans asking her when the album will be released.

Alicia will be available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Keys delayed Alicia back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album, which follows 2016's Here, will feature singles "Show Me Love," "Underdog" and "Perfect Way to Die" which tackles police violence.

Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz celebrated 10 years of marriage in August with a family vacation in the desert. The couple married in July 2010 and share two sons, Egypt Daoud, 9, and Genesis Ali, 5.