Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating 10 years of marriage.

The 39-year-old singer and 41-year-old rapper and music producer celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary Friday.

Keys marked the occasion by dedicating a loving post to Beatz on Instagram.

"My love, you are my dream come true!! You always make me smile. You make me laugh and think and grow and dream and reach and stretch and I am in awe of our love! 10 joiiiwwnnntttttttzzzzzzz!!!!!!" the star wrote.

"It's so fast bc it's so much fun! and so true and real and genuine! I adore you!!!" she said. "Here's to so much more of the greatness we create together!!! Deeply appreciating and loving every moment."

Keys and Beatz married in July 2010 and have two sons, Egypt Daoud, 9, and Genesis Ali, 5. The couple and their sons enjoyed a family vacation in the desert while celebrating the anniversary over the weekend.

Keys shared a video Saturday of herself and Beatz dancing to the Babes Wodumo song "eLamont" at sunset.

"Playing #Supercat on Mars!! Celebrating a DECADE of love!!!" she captioned the post.

Egypt and Genesis also joined the dance party, as seen in a video Beatz posted Saturday on Instagram.

"Our performance of the night," he wrote. "Gen not feeling the Zone as usual. 10yrs."

Keys postponed the release of her seventh studio album, Alicia, in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The album features the singles "Show Me Love" and "Underdog."

Beatz released his second studio album, Poison, in November 2018.

