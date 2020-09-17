Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Barack Obama will release the first volume of his memoir in November.

The former president will release A Promised Land, a new book exploring his early political life and presidency, on Nov. 17, shortly after the 2020 presidential election.

A Promised Land is published by Penguin Random House and will be released in 25 languages, including Spanish, Chinese and Arabic. Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House, has ordered a first printing of 3 million copies of the U.S. edition in anticipation of demand.

Obama started writing A Promised Land shortly after leaving office in 2017. The book covers his early career, 2008 presidential campaign, and ends with the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011.

"There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one," Obama said in a statement. "I've spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in A Promised Land I've tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it, my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made, and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront them -- and that as a nation we are grappling with still."

A Promised Land also gives a glimpse into the "incredible highs and lows" of Obama and his family's personal life during his presidency.

Obama previously published the books Dreams From My Father (1995) and The Audacity of Hope (2006). He and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, signed a reported $65 million deal with Crown in 2018.

Michelle Obama released her memoir, Becoming, in November 2018. It was the best-selling book of 2018.