Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Good Bones star Mina Starsiak is a mom of two.

The 32-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, daughter Charlotte Drew, with her husband, Steve Hawk.

Starsiak shared the news Wednesday on Instagram.

"She's here!!!! Charlotte Drew Hawk," she wrote.

Hawk confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"She's finally here. Welcome Charlotte (Charlie) Drew Hawk. She was brought into this world listening to @theavettbrothers weighing 7.6 lbs and 18.6 inches. Mina and Charlie are resting," he wrote.

Hawk later shared a photo with his baby girl.

Starsiak and Hawk married in June 2016 and also have a 2-year-old son, Jack Richard. The couple announced in March that they were expecting again after experiencing fertility issues.

"We're pregnant!" Starsiak told People. "It's super, super exciting! We feel incredibly lucky."

"It doesn't feel real yet," she said. "But when we heard the heartbeat, there were so many happy tears."

Good Bones, starring Starsiak and her mom, Karen Laine, completed a fifth season on HGTV this month. The series follows the mother-daughter pair as they renovate homes in Indianapolis, Ind.