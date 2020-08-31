The cast of Netflix's "Stranger Things"arrive for the 26th annual SAG Awards on January 19. Netflix is offering the first episode of "Stranger Things" free, alongside free movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is offering non-subscribers free streaming of Stranger Things, Bird Box and more.

Viewers can watch the first episode of Stranger Things and other shows, such as When They See Us, Elite, Love is Blind, Our Planet, Grace and Frankie and Boss Baby: Back in Business.

Murder Mystery and The Two Popes are also available for free.

"Netflix is the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs. But don't take our word for it - check out some of our favorite movies and TV shows, absolutely free," Netflix says on the free page.

Netflix has not announced how long the free content will remain or if new free content will become available at a later date.