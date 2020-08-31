Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Ryan Murphy released onto Instagram Monday a cast photo for his Netflix film The Prom that features Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and more.

Streep and Kidman are in costume along with James Corden, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kevin Chamberlin and Jo Ellen Pellman.

Advertisement

Murphy, the director, sits in front of the group.

"Meet the incredible icon-packed cast of Netflix's The Prom. A group of true troopers who buckled up and finished shooting during COVID so we could give everybody an inspirational aspirational story that we all need right now. Christmas is right around the corner...," Murphy captioned the post, teasing the release date.

The Prom, based on a Broadway play, follows a female teenager in Indiana who wants to bring her girlfriend to prom. A group protests the school after they are not allowed to attend the dance.

"The Prom is one of the most uplifting, heartfelt and special musicals I have ever seen on Broadway. It's truly an original that celebrates the underdog and says in a loving spectacular way that LGBTQ rights are human rights," Murphy previously said about the project.

Murphy, best known for his work on American Horror Story, has also developed The Politician, Hollywood and Ratched for Netflix.