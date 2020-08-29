Chadwick Boseman arrives for the CinemaCon 2019 STXfilms red carpet in Las Vegas. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Chadwick Boseman arrives for American Film Institute's 47th annual Life Achievement Award tribute gala to actor Denzel Washington in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chadwick Boseman's Friday death is being mourned by artists who knew and admired him. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the death of "Black Panther" and "Get On Up" star Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, 43, lost his four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday. He died at his home in Los Angeles.

"May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so," filmmaker Ava DuVernay said.

"This is a crushing blow," writer-director Jordan Peele said.

"We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes," Walt Disney Co. Chairman Bob Iger tweeted.

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

"I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King," actor Chris Evans said.

"RIP King," director Zack Snyder tweeted.

"You are a Hero of our time. You've been teaching us all how to lead. I pray we can pick up the torch you left and make you proud bro. Rest in Power Chadwick the Superhero Boseman," said singer-songwriter Anthony Ramos.

"He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels," actor Josh Gad wrote on Twitter.

"He was so charming and funny and easy to work with and he was such a talented actor," rock icon Mick Jagger said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He made the making of Get On Up such a wonderful experience for me. I am so sad to hear of his death and at such a young age. He will be truly missed by so many people."