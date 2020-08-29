Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Black Panther and 42 star Chadwick Boseman has died at age 43.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," his Twitter feed said.

"⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the message continued. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, confirmed Boseman's Friday death, as well.

"Chadwick's passing is absolutely devastating," Feige said in a statement. "He was our T'Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family."

Boseman's other credits include Avengers: Endgame, 21 Bridges and Get On Up.