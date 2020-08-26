Cara Delevingne arrives for "The State of the Industry: Past, Present And Future" presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in 2017. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Actress, model and LGBTQ+ advocate Cara Delevingne is set to host a six-part docu-series called Planet Sex.

The show about human sexuality is currently in production, but no premiere date has been announced yet.

In it, Delevingne talks to experts at sex research labs and visits communities with different perspectives on sex.

"As someone who struggled for years to understand my sexual identity, I am so excited to be partnering with Hulu, Naked, BBC Three and Fremantle to be making a series that could change the views of so many people through honest and personal conversations," Delevingne said in a press release Tuesday.

"I can only imagine what having a series like this would have meant to the 14-year-old me who struggled to understand feelings that were seen as non-conventional or different. If our series helps one young person have an easier conversation with their parents, we will have achieved one of our many goals in making this series."

Delevingne is known for her roles in Carnival Row and Suicide Squad.