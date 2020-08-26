Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Broadway On Demand has announced it will exclusively stream an event honoring the life and career of the late theater actor Nick Cordero on Sept. 6.

The program will be free to view, but donations may be made in Cordero's memory to the Save the Music Foundation.

The stage star died last month from complications of the coronavirus. He was 41.

"As Nick's family and friends come together to celebrate his life, the tribute event will include photographs, videos, memories and commentary from those he grew up with, worked with, and shared his talent with, as well as special performances by those with whom he shared the stage," a press release said.

His former cast-mates from A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress are slated to take part in the music-filled tribute.

Cordero is survived by his wife, actress Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.