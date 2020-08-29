Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's Folklore is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon, followed by Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die at No. 3, Young Dolph's Rich Slave at No. 4 and the Hamilton cast album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Rod Wave's Pray 4 Love at No. 6, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 7, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 8, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 9 and Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 10.