Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth spent his 37th birthday with his family.

The Australian actor celebrated the occasion Tuesday with his wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, and their three children, daughter India Rose, 8, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 6.

Advertisement

Hemsworth shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram of him enjoying his chocolate birthday cake.

"Thanks for all the bday wishes! My only wish was to eat a whole cake to myself. My Kids weren't happy but who cares, they're only small and their punches felt like a soft massage," the star joked in the caption.

"Time flys when you're having fun and it's been a hell of a ride so far. Here's to many more, love you all!" he said.

Pataky teased Hemsworth by posting a photo of the actor wearing the fat suit he wore to play the heavier version of Thor in Avengers: Endgame.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, super strong and good looking husband!! @chrishemsworth So glad you are at least the best dad and husband ever," she wrote, adding a winking emoji.

Hemsworth's Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo, who portrays the Hulk, also wished Hemsworth a happy birthday online. Ruffalo shared two behind-the-scenes photos from Avengers: Endgame, including the picture of Hemsworth wearing the fat suit.

Advertisement

"Hope you are spending your birthday well, brother! (Maybe not partying as hard as the second pic though...)," he captioned the post.

Hope you are spending your birthday well, brother! (Maybe not partying as hard as the second pic though...) pic.twitter.com/Fp28DfNDNF— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 11, 2020

Hemsworth told British GQ in June that he and his family are living in New South Wales, Australia during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

"I'm at home with the family. A lot of my time is usually spent going from country to country on various shoots and I spend a lot of time on a plane and at the airport, so I've really enjoyed the opportunity to stay in one place for a while with my family and friends," he said.

Hemsworth will reprise Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is slated to open in theaters in February 2022.