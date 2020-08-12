Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan says the "aftermath" of Lady A's name change has been a "mess."

The 44-year-old country music singer appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he weighed in on Lady Antebellum changing its name to Lady A and subsequently suing singer Anita White over the name.

Advertisement

"I don't think they were anticipating the aftermath of being called Lady A," Bryan said.

Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A in June following George Floyd's death and nationwide conversations about racial injustice. In July, the group sued White, a Black blues singer, who has performed as Lady A for more than 20 years.

Bryan said he referred to Lady Antebellum as Lady A before the band's name change.

"I can say that for years, everyone in the country music community has really referred to them as Lady A," he said. "I would call and say, 'Hey, get the Lady A guys on the phone.'"

Bryan thinks Lady A was a "great option" for Lady Antebellum to choose but said the situation has gotten "tricky" with the lawsuit.

"Who knows what they'll have to figure out, but god, what a mess in the aftermath of removing antebellum," he said.

Country music group The Chicks, which changed its name from The Dixie Chicks to The Chicks in June, said on WWHL in July that the Lady A lawsuit goes against the point of the name change. The Chicks' Natalie Maines said she wasn't aware the band Lady A had previously trademarked the name.

"I think it's very awkward and uncomfortable to have this whole lawsuit. It's kind of going against the point of changing their name. Unfortunate," Maines said.

On Tuesday's WWHL, Bryan also named the favorite concert he's attended -- Metallica.

Bryan released his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, last week. He discussed his mom's cameo in his "One Margarita" music video Monday on Late Night with Seth Meyers.