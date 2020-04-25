Elizabeth Olsen attends the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity Wars" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros. studio presentation in Las Vegas. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Chris Hemsworth's "Thor: Love and Thunder" is set to open on February 11, 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Marvel announced Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular god, is slated to open in theaters Feb. 11, 2022.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, is to begin its theatrical release on March 25, 2022.

Sony Pictures Animation said Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.

Film release schedules have been reshuffled in recent weeks due to theater and production shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed about 200,000 people worldwide.