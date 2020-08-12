Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Anthony Hopkins, Chloe Zhao and Mira Nair are set to be honored at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

Hopkins is set to receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award with Zhao receiving the TIFF Ebert Director Award and Nair with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media.

Kate Winslet is also set to receive the TIFF Tribute Actor Award, the festival previously announced.

Hopkins stars in The Father which will be featured at the festival along with Ammonite starring Winslet. Zhao's film Nomadland and Nair's miniseries A Suitable Boy are also a part of the lineup.

The Toronto International Film Festival will continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic with physical, socially distant screenings with drive-in and virtual options also available, starting on Sept. 10.