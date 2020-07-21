July 21 (UPI) -- Spike Lee's filmed version of Broadway show David Byrne's American Utopia, is set to open the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10.

The festival will continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic with physical, socially distant screenings with drive-in and virtual options also available.

Advertisement

TIFF has yet to announce a venue for where David Byrne's American Utopia will be screened.

American Utopia was a concert event that moved to Broadway in October. Byrne, a founding member of the Talking Heads, performed songs from his album American Utopia and Talking Heads hits along with 11 other musicians.

Lee's filmed version will also air on HBO later this year.

Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised; Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan from director Francis Lee; Concrete Cowboys starring Idris Elba from director Ricky Staub; and Good Joe Bell starring Mark Wahlberg from director Reinaldo Marcus are among the other films selected for TIFF.