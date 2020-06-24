June 24 (UPI) -- The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival announced its lineup on Wednesday and explained how the event will proceed from Sept. 10 to 19 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised, Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, from director Francis Lee; Concrete Cowboys, starring Idris Elba, from director Ricky Staub; and Good Joe Bell, starring Mark Wahlberg, from director Reinaldo Marcus are among the films that will be screened.

Another Round, from director Thomas Vinterberg; Fauna, from director Nicolas Pereda; Spring Blossom, from director Suzanne Lindon; and True Mothers, from director Naomi Kawase are also a part of the lineup along with interactive talks, cast reunions and Q&A sessions.

More titles will be announced over the summer with the final lineup set to include 50 new films and five programs of short films.

The films, over the festivals first five days, will premiere with physical, socially distant screenings. Drive-in screenings will also be available. The festival is working with the Province of Ontario, the city of Toronto and public health officials to ensure safe screenings.

TIFF 2020 will launch a digital platform in partnership with Shift72 to present virtual screenings, red carpets and industry talks.

The festival's annual TIFF Tribute Awards, which honors outstanding contributions to the film industry, will take place virtually. Additional information regarding the event will be announced at a later date.

TIFF is welcoming 50 celebrated filmmakers as ambassadors.

Ava DuVernay, Taika Waititi, Nicole Kidman, Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron, Riz Ahmed, Rian Johnson, Jason Reitman, Priyanka Chopra, Viggo Mortensen, David Oyelowo, Denis Villeneuve and many more have been selected as ambassadors.