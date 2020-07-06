July 6 (UPI) -- Ryan Adams says he's sorry for his past mistreatment of women.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter and music producer apologized in an open letter on the Daily Mail after being accused by seven women, including his ex-wife, singer and actress Mandy Moore, of emotional abuse and other misconduct.

Advertisement

"There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career," Adams said.

"All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple," he added.

In a 2019 report from The New York Times, Moore said Adams was emotionally abusive during their relationship. She recalled how Adams exhibited "controlling behavior" that she said damaged her music career.

Adams was accused of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct by other women in the article. Some said Adams abused his power as an established artist by dangling career opportunities while pursing aspiring artists for sex.

In 2019, Adams denied being abusive to Moore. He apologized on Twitter to "anyone" he's hurt but said the NYT article was an "upsettingly inaccurate" portrayal of his character.

In his new apology, Adams said his "isolation and reflection" during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic made him realize he needs "to make significant changes" in his life.

"Having truly realized the harm that I've caused, it wrecked me, and I'm still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered," the star said.

Advertisement

"There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my actions," he added.

Adams said he "took a hard look inwards" to identify the "pain" within himself that was "wrongly being projected onto others." He said this reflection led him to becoming newly sober.

"That being said, no amount of growth will ever take away the suffering I had caused. I will never be off the hook and I am fully accountable for my harmful behavior, and will be for my actions moving forward," Adams wrote.

"In my effort to be a better man, I have fought to get sober, but this time I'm doing it with professional help," he said. "Sobriety is a priority in my life, and so is my mental health. These, as I'm learning, go hand in hand."

"I hope that the people I've hurt will heal. And I hope that they will find a way to forgive me," the star concluded.

Adams' attorney verified the letter Sunday to People.